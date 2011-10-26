And So It Begins: Dime’s NBA Draft Diary With Isaiah Thomas, Part 6

After leading Washington to back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-10 Tournament the last two seasons,decided the time was right to test his talents on another level: the NBA. During his time in Seattle, the 5-9 guard was nothing short of an offensive force. Averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 assists per game last season, Zeke was able to navigate UW to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And as the kid embarks on his journey away from college and into the pros, we wanted to give him his own space, and voice, to roam. In his sixth installment , follow along with Isaiah on his journey as a member of the Sacramento Kings…

What’s good, everybody? It’s been about a month or so since I last checked in with y’all and my people at Dime Mag.

Since my last diary entry, I’ve been on the go â€“ doing everything I can to stay game-ready. It’s getting pretty frustrating because, as you know, the NBA is still locked out. I want more than anything for this to hurry up and end so I can get out to Sacramento and onto the court with my new teammates and coaches. But, I trust the veterans in the League and know they are negotiating with, not only their best interest at heart, but also my best interest, as well as the rest of the rookies. The good thing is that I am not really affected financially… I have never had any money to begin with, so it’s kind of like I’m still just a broke college student. LOL!

To stay busy during this lockout, I work out every day and play every Tuesday and Thursday in Seattle with some of the other Seattle pros like Jamal Crawford, Nate Robinson, Terrence Williams, Spencer Hawes, Will Conroy, Brandon Roy, etc. We have a very close-knit basketball circle and I can honestly say I am beyond blessed to have vets like that around me to learn the ins and outs. And it’s not just on the court, but life off of the court as well. All of those guys give back to their community in so many ways and continually motivate each other and push each other to do even more. I don’t think there’s any other city in the country with that kind of family feeling amongst their professional basketball players.

I’ve still been working out with my old UW teammates and am taking a few classes in pursuit of my degree. Education is something I take seriously and getting my degree is something I will cherish forever. It’s something nobody can ever take from me and something nobody can say I didn’t earn the hard way.