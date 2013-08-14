AND1 Tournament Adds Teams from Stephen Jackson & Hip-Hop Icon Juelz Santana

The AND1 Mixtape craze might not be what it once was, but streetball players with some handles and hops are still getting love this summer. Enter the inaugural 12-team, $100,000, winner-take-all Summer Remix Tournament from AND1. That’s the biggest cash prize in streetball history, and it was just revealed that teams from NBA vet Stephen Jackson and hip-hop icon Juelz Santana will be involved.

Jackson’s OG Trill Squad, which features Wilson Chandler and Marcus Thornton, will be involved as will Santana’s Skull Gang. Santana, Michael Bivins, Jermaine Dupri and Rico Love will all captain or coach teams in the tournament.

The event will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University during Labor Day Weekend (August 29 â€“ September 1).

