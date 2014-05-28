Andray Blatche With A Hookah Shaped Like An AK-47

Less than a week ago, in the lead-up to Memorial Day weekend, Nets forward/center — and soon to be free agent — Andray Blatche posted a picture to his Instagram where he appears to be holding a hookah shaped like an AK-47.

Listen, maybe some will get up on their soapbox about how this somehow promotes violence, probably the same people who think video games promote violence, but trust us when we say puffing on a little shisha relaxes everyone into passivity.

A couple days later, Blatche uploaded a video that summed up his chill vibe without a single word:

Keep on doing you Dray.

