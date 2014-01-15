Andray Blatche Practices His Euro-Step In Europe, Cracks Up Kevin Garnett

The Nets arrived in England earlier this week to take on the Hawks Thursday night as part of NBA’s global games. While in London, Andray Blatche practiced his “Euro-Step on the sidewalk, which drew a chuckle from the normally reserved Kevin Garnett. Plus, both teams visited with the EPL’s Chelsea fÃºtbol club.

Here’s Blatche practicing that Euro-step against unsuspecting Europeans while a chuckling KG looks on.

And here’s KG â€” as well as both teams â€” visiting with Chelsea FC, one of the more celebrated English Premier League teams.

