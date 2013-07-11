Andre Drummond Catches Alley-Oop, Then Spikes A Shot Into The Stands In NBA Summer League

One of the more surprising rookies from last season, Andre Drummond, wowed the coaches and assistants at Orlando’s Summer League today. In a couple different sequences on both ends of the court, he showed his bonkers athleticism that has so many fans anxious for his sophomore season.

Drummond’s NBA body was never an issue even before he came into the league, but his maturity and health were. So it was nice for all involvedâ€”mostly the Pistonsâ€”to see him perform so admirably in his rookie season despite last year’s losing squad.

Drummond’s 36 minute averages were almost as impressive as his wingspan and ability to finish at the rim. Those elongated numbers revealed how dominant he was in the 20.7 minutes he averaged during the 60 games he appeared in as a rookie. He averaged a double-double with over 13 rebounds and 13 points a game on better than 60 percent shooting. He also averaged 1.7 steals and 2.8 blocks. That’s a two-way player the Pistons will need if they’re going to improve on last season’s 29-53 record.

Watch as Drummond showcases his abilities on the offensve and defensive end of the court during Detroit’s summer league matchup against defending champion Miami.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Andre Drummond improve on his already impressive rookie numbers during his second season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.