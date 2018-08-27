Getty Image

Andre Roberson is trying hard not to give himself a timeline for a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in a recent interview he made it clear he’s shooting for a mid-season comeback.

Roberson has spent a long time away from the court after a brutal leg injury ended his 2017-18 NBA season in January. Roberson slipped and fell against the Detroit Pistons, rupturing his left patellar tendon. No one expects Roberson to be ready for the start of the next season, but he’s been working hard to get back into playing shape after major surgery.

Roberson spoke to Fox 29 San Antonio last week about a variety of topics, including what Russell Westbrook is like off the court and what he thought of Carmelo Anthony’s departure from the Thunder. But the most important update came at the end when Roberson spoke about his recovery and a potential timetable for his return to the floor.