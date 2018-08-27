Andre Roberson Hopes To Return From His Leg Injury For The Thunder By Christmas

#Oklahoma City Thunder
08.27.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Andre Roberson is trying hard not to give himself a timeline for a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in a recent interview he made it clear he’s shooting for a mid-season comeback.

Roberson has spent a long time away from the court after a brutal leg injury ended his 2017-18 NBA season in January. Roberson slipped and fell against the Detroit Pistons, rupturing his left patellar tendon. No one expects Roberson to be ready for the start of the next season, but he’s been working hard to get back into playing shape after major surgery.

Roberson spoke to Fox 29 San Antonio last week about a variety of topics, including what Russell Westbrook is like off the court and what he thought of Carmelo Anthony’s departure from the Thunder. But the most important update came at the end when Roberson spoke about his recovery and a potential timetable for his return to the floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSAndre RobersonOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP