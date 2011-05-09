Andrei Kirilenko’s New Tattoo Is Ridiculously Amazing

Other than taking some time off, what are you supposed to do once the season ends? How about go under the needle. Last week, we showed you Paul George‘s newest ink, but that has NOTHING on this. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from Jazz veteran Andrei Kirilenko. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.
AK’s new work was done by Vic Back of Painted Temple in Sugarhouse, Utah.
What do you think?
Source: SLC Dunk via The Basketball Jones
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
dope, unless he gets the front view done on his chest
the line between cool and nerdy just got thinner.
Very Birdman-ish, but it’s dope.
I think it’s just a fathead
Is he going to the nuggets? cuz he already started to do silly tattoos
Kinda looks like the one in that “Girl with the Dragon Tatoo” movie though doesn’t it?
why would he get this again?
its tight tho.
It’s a well-done piece of art, but that’s why we have picture frames and laptop wallpaper. But if he likes it, whatever…
BADASS! Thats it, one word.
Austin’s last post is what we all said when we found out who Lamar Odom was marrying . . . but only the last sentence.
ladies and gentleman we have a new birdman!
Best tat I’ve seen on an NBA player in years.
It is a Paladin character riding his dragon mount from the World of Warcraft… who knew Kirilinko was a WoWhead! :)
That’s AWESOME. Best tat in the NBA, no contest.
The art would look better on canvass, not on a skinny bod…
Maybe this will help him get back to All-Star form, the AK-47 dayz.
He could get Chuck Norris tatted on his face for all I care. This is the same man who went on camera and cried after having a bad playoff game.
looks like something outta panzer dragoon from sega
The permanent proof of temporary insanity…
Watching ESPN Scott Van Pelt show, they showed a printout of the tat – it was a screen shot of THIS PAGE!!! Woop Dime
Very nice ink!! it`s funny how people think we give a crap if you like it or not. Just by looking at it, its on his back not yours. I guess some people just like to see their name on the screen??