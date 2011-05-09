Andrei Kirilenko’s New Tattoo Is Ridiculously Amazing

Other than taking some time off, what are you supposed to do once the season ends? How about go under the needle. Last week, we showed you Paul George‘s newest ink, but that has NOTHING on this. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from Jazz veteran Andrei Kirilenko. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.

AK’s new work was done by Vic Back of Painted Temple in Sugarhouse, Utah.

What do you think?

Source: SLC Dunk via The Basketball Jones

