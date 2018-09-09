Andrew Bynum Wants To Attempt An NBA Comeback

Getty Image

Andrew Bynum last played NBA basketball during the 2013-14 season, when he spent time with the Cavaliers and Pacers, appearing in 26 total games that season.

The former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers and, at one time, a dominant paint presence before injuries derailed his career, apparently has caught the itch to return to the NBA. Bynum has apparently hired an agent and is scheduling workouts with teams in hopes of earning a training camp invite.

Former Lakers two-time champion and All-Star Andrew Bynum has hired representation in attempts of NBA comeback at age of 30 and scheduling team workouts before training camps. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2018

For his career — 418 games — Bynum averaged 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, with a peak season in 2011-12 when he averaged 18.7 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Lakers. At 30 years old and having been out of the league for four years, he certainly can’t be expected to be that, but if he can prove to be in shape and healthy, it’s possible that he could have a role as a reserve big.

Beyond questions about his health and physical shape, given the way the game has changed, it’ll be fascinating to see if a team thinks he can fill a role. There is certainly still a place in the NFL for a big man that’s capable of being a strong rebounder and interior defensive presence, but whether Bynum is still one or both of those things remains to be seen.