Andrew Wiggins & Aaron Gordon Unleash Super Rare Slams In Dunk Contest

#Video
04.02.13 5 years ago

Last night in the McDonald’s All-American Games’ Powerade Jam Fest at the University of Chicago’s Ratner Center, future Gator Chris Walker won the dunk contest. But despite taking Ls, Aaron Gordon and Andrew Wiggins put down a number of disgusting slams: a behind-the-back 360, a couple of through-the-legs 360s, and Gordon’s incredible double-up. The popular thing to say would be, “These would’ve won the NBA Dunk Contest!” And while I don’t believe that, they were some of the most impressive dunks I’ve ever seen from a teenager.

Which dunk was the best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSAaron GordonANDREW WIGGINShigh schoolvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP