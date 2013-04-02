Andrew Wiggins & Aaron Gordon Unleash Super Rare Slams In Dunk Contest

Last night in the McDonald’s All-American Games’ Powerade Jam Fest at the University of Chicago’s Ratner Center, future Gator Chris Walker won the dunk contest. But despite taking Ls, Aaron Gordon and Andrew Wiggins put down a number of disgusting slams: a behind-the-back 360, a couple of through-the-legs 360s, and Gordon’s incredible double-up. The popular thing to say would be, “These would’ve won the NBA Dunk Contest!” And while I don’t believe that, they were some of the most impressive dunks I’ve ever seen from a teenager.

Which dunk was the best?

