Andrew Wiggins‘ struggles in Minnesota continued on Friday night. Despite scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds, Wiggins was dreadful from the field, making just five of his 14 shot attempts overall, including 1-of-3 from behind the arc.

But even more troubling was his poor free-throw shooting. Wiggins was 5-of-12 from the line on Friday night, and one of those misses ending up being the determining factor in a tough overtime loss to the Hawks. With just 4.5 seconds remaining in the extra period, and the Wolves down 119-121, he had a chance to tie it at the free-throw line and maybe send it to double overtime.

Instead, he sank the first and missed the second, and Atlanta was able to sneak away with the win. The home crowd let him hear about it when all was said and done, and the look on his face said it all.