Andrew Wiggins Says Some Timberwolves Fans Are ‘Sh*tty’ After Getting Booed At Home

12.29.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Andrew Wiggins‘ struggles in Minnesota continued on Friday night. Despite scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds, Wiggins was dreadful from the field, making just five of his 14 shot attempts overall, including 1-of-3 from behind the arc.

But even more troubling was his poor free-throw shooting. Wiggins was 5-of-12 from the line on Friday night, and one of those misses ending up being the determining factor in a tough overtime loss to the Hawks. With just 4.5 seconds remaining in the extra period, and the Wolves down 119-121, he had a chance to tie it at the free-throw line and maybe send it to double overtime.

Instead, he sank the first and missed the second, and Atlanta was able to sneak away with the win. The home crowd let him hear about it when all was said and done, and the look on his face said it all.

Around The Web

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP