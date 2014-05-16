Andrew Wiggins Can Jump Really High (Pic)

Even casual basketball observers know Andrew Wiggins, and the most ardent analysts of the men’s college basketball landscape wouldn’t argue over his elite athleticism. Despite being a household name, a recent IG post showing off Wiggins’ jaw-dropping vertical can startle the senses a bit.

Wiggins opted not to attend this week’s NBA Draft combine in Chicago, and he wasn’t alone in that decision, but it’s not because he’s scared to show off his hops.

There are guys who can jump higher than the 6-8 Wiggins and — after his most recent measurements, which aren’t that recent — his 7-foot wingspan, but he is still outrageously high in this pic from P3 Sports Science Academy in Santa Barbara. They work with NBA players like former all-stars Al Jefferson, Brook Lopez, Paul Millsap, Deron Williams, and soon-to-be all-star Kawhi Leonard.

That’s a flat-footed jump, in case it wasn’t obvious.

There are no actual measurements we can make out, so this photo is inconclusive except for its comparison with one taken of P3 record-holder for measured vertical: Jeremy Evans, the 2012 Slam Dunk champion who jumped 43.5 inches.

Rare air: Jeremy Evans' @P3sportscience record 43.5" vertical vs. Andrew Wiggins' high-soaring jump (no height given) pic.twitter.com/J8DB27WKzQ — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) May 15, 2014

While it’s impossible from the different perspectives to make an accurate guess of Wiggins’ actual vertical, he’s easily over 40 inches. Jumping 40 inches isn’t easy, it’s cozied up next to impossible.

Will Wiggins measure the highest in P3 history?

