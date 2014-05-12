Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker & Joel Embiid Won’t Attend NBA Draft Combine

Depending on who you talk to, opinions differ on whether Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker or Joel Embiid will be the first overall pick. But there’s very little debate that they will be the first three names announced at the upcoming NBA Draft. The draft combine is scheduled for this week in Chicago, and none of the three prospects will be attending.



This is nothing new, especially for those who have already established their status at the top of the draft. The combine can only raise more questions, and from a risk versus reward standpoint, there’s very little to gain for Wiggins, Parker or Embiid to attend. Out of the three, the biggest question marks surround Embiid, who is still recovering from a stress fracture in his lower back and has not been cleared for full-contact workouts.

Several teams at the top of the draft will certainly be intrigued by the possibility of drafting a franchise center to build around. But as we’ve seen in past drafts, there is also significant risk when it comes to falling in love with size, especially when it comes attached with injury risks.

As for the other top prospects, Kentucky forward Julius Randle and Australian guard Dante Exum are both expected to attend the combine.

(H/T Yahoo! Sports)

What do you think of the draft combine?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.