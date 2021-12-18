Andrew Wiggins has been a productive member of the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup this season, even though there were major questions about whether or not he’d even play for the team. Wiggins was one of the NBA’s most vocal players in expressing his hesitancy regarding getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and because he suits up in a market that has a vaccine mandate, Wiggins either needed to get the jab or chill in his living room for a while.

Ultimately, the NBA denied a religious exception Wiggins tried to acquire and he got the vaccine. It’s been a good thing for the Dubs, as Wiggins has started each of the team’s 29 games this season. His latest performance was a 27-point, six-rebound outing on Friday night in Boston as the Warriors beat the Celtics, 111-107. Steph Curry was the only player to score more points in the game.

After the game, Wiggins was asked about his decision to get vaccinated, namely whether or not he is glad he decided to get a vaccine as the NBA is in the midst of a COVID crisis that saw 16 players get put in the health and safety protocols on Friday alone. Here is what he said:

An honest answer from Wiggins, when asked if he’s glad he got vaccinated given the cases spiking all across the NBA: “No, I’m not. But it is what it is, I guess. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 18, 2021

It is, indeed, what it is.