Andrew Wiggins Puts On A Show In Kansas Scrimmage

10.21.13 5 years ago

Just as fellow freshman phenom Jabari Parker dominated Duke’s recent public scrimmage, probable 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins was putting everyone on alert with a 22-point performance at a Jayhawks scrimmage. He was the game’s leading scorer and showed off a diverse range of skills, hitting on pull-ups, spot-ups and, of course, mixing in the occasional dunk. There have been reports that Wiggins hasn’t been all that impressive at Kansas practices, but after watching this, you shouldn’t be too concerned.

What are your expectations for Wiggins this year?

