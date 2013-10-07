Andrew Wiggins & Wayne Selden Put On An Awesome Show In First Action At Kansas

As you probably know by now, Kansas’ “Late Night at the Phog” intrasquad scrimmage went down recently, giving us our first taste of their star-studded freshmen class. Andrew Wiggins is drawing all of the hype as a future No. 1 draft pick, but don’t forget about 6-5 guard Wayne Selden, either. As he shows here, some of those D-Wade comparisons have merit.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How good will Kansas be?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.