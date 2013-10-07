Andrew Wiggins & Wayne Selden Put On An Awesome Show In First Action At Kansas

10.06.13 5 years ago

As you probably know by now, Kansas’ “Late Night at the Phog” intrasquad scrimmage went down recently, giving us our first taste of their star-studded freshmen class. Andrew Wiggins is drawing all of the hype as a future No. 1 draft pick, but don’t forget about 6-5 guard Wayne Selden, either. As he shows here, some of those D-Wade comparisons have merit.

How good will Kansas be?

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSCOLLEGEUNIVERSITY OF KANSASWayne Selden

