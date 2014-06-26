Andrew Wiggins Is Wearing A Floral-Print Tuxedo To The NBA Draft

Andrew Wiggins might not end up being the best player in the 2014 draft class. At this point, there’s still no guarantee that he will be selected first overall. One thing is for sure, though: No soon-to-be rookie will be dressed like Wiggins on Thursday night.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

You’ll notice that we didn’t say no prospect will be dressed better than Wiggins. A tuxedo is almost always a classically stylish look, but one with winding, floral print on the jacket is surely too much for some. Wiggins is also sock-less in the video above.

If the Canadian sensation’s goal is to make a statement with his draft night attire, he’s certainly on the right track. However, we have absolutely no idea what that statement might be.

(H/T SBNation) (Vine via NBA)

What do you think of Wiggins’ get-up?

