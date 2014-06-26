Andrew Wiggins Is Wearing A Floral-Print Tuxedo To The NBA Draft

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.26.14 4 years ago

Andrew Wiggins might not end up being the best player in the 2014 draft class. At this point, there’s still no guarantee that he will be selected first overall. One thing is for sure, though: No soon-to-be rookie will be dressed like Wiggins on Thursday night.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

You’ll notice that we didn’t say no prospect will be dressed better than Wiggins. A tuxedo is almost always a classically stylish look, but one with winding, floral print on the jacket is surely too much for some. Wiggins is also sock-less in the video above.

If the Canadian sensation’s goal is to make a statement with his draft night attire, he’s certainly on the right track. However, we have absolutely no idea what that statement might be.

(H/T SBNation) (Vine via NBA)

What do you think of Wiggins’ get-up?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS2014 NBA DRAFTANDREW WIGGINSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP