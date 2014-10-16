Video: Andrew Wiggins And Zach LaVine Dub Themselves “Bounce Brothers”

Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine must prove themselves before supplanting Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan as basketball’s best pair of dunkers. Should they manage to eventually to do so, though, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ high-flying rookies already boast a superior nickname to the “Lob City” tandem’s: The Bounce Brothers.

Taking a page from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins and LaVine play up their similarly rare ability for aerial antics with a clever, familial moniker:

Bounce Brothers. Cheesy? Definitely. Do we love it? Definitely.

Nicknames are a somewhat sacred thing in the NBA – they’re earned, not given. So while Wiggins and LaVine are a bit premature here, their performance the at ‘Wolves’ Dunks After Dark event and first two preseason games are a good indicator they’ll deserve the appellation soon enough.

What a missed opportunity for DeMar DeRozan and Terrence Ross, too. Not only is the Toronto Raptors’ duo arguably the leapers that Minny’s is, but DeRozan and Ross are established NBA players. It seems creating such a nickname would be a perfect job for Drake, the team’s Global Ambassador. He and the rest of the Raps contingent really dropped the ball here.

So, long live the young, up-and-coming Bounce Brothers from Minnesota. We can’t wait to watch them fly.

Are Wiggins and LaVine the league’s best pair of teammate dunkers?

