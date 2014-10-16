Video: Andrew Wiggins And Zach LaVine Dub Themselves “Bounce Brothers”

#GIFs
10.16.14 4 years ago

Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine must prove themselves before supplanting Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan as basketball’s best pair of dunkers. Should they manage to eventually to do so, though, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ high-flying rookies already boast a superior nickname to the “Lob City” tandem’s: The Bounce Brothers.

Taking a page from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins and LaVine play up their similarly rare ability for aerial antics with a clever, familial moniker:

Bounce Brothers. Cheesy? Definitely. Do we love it? Definitely.

Nicknames are a somewhat sacred thing in the NBA – they’re earned, not given. So while Wiggins and LaVine are a bit premature here, their performance the at ‘Wolves’ Dunks After Dark event and first two preseason games are a good indicator they’ll deserve the appellation soon enough.

What a missed opportunity for DeMar DeRozan and Terrence Ross, too. Not only is the Toronto Raptors’ duo arguably the leapers that Minny’s is, but DeRozan and Ross are established NBA players. It seems creating such a nickname would be a perfect job for Drake, the team’s Global Ambassador. He and the rest of the Raps contingent really dropped the ball here.

So, long live the young, up-and-coming Bounce Brothers from Minnesota. We can’t wait to watch them fly.

(Video via NBA) (GIFs via @cjzero and r/nba)

Are Wiggins and LaVine the league’s best pair of teammate dunkers?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSgifsLatest NewsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESZach LaVine

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP