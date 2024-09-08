Angel Reese Will Miss The Remainder Of The 2024 Season With An Injury

Angel Reese, the standout rookie forward for the Chicago Sky who has started every game for the team this year, announced on Saturday evening that her first season in the WNBA is coming to an end. In a statement posted onto social media, Reese revealed that she will be shut down due to an injury.

Here’s the entirety of Reese’s statement:

What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol🥲Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.” You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon! 💞😇

While Reese did not specify what the injury is, she was listed as questionable in the lead-up to Sunday’s game between the Sky and the Dallas Wings due to a wrist injury. The injury comes at an especially unfortunate time for Chicago, which are currently 12-22 and are holding onto the eighth and final seed in the WNBA playoffs — they have the same record as the Atlanta Dream, but hold the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Reese, No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and a former standout at LSU, has established herself as one of the W’s premier rebounders and earned an All-Star nod as a rookie. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game for the Sky this season.