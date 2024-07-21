PHOENIX — At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday morning, several people wore orange hats and graphic tees from the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game the night prior. All of them were on cloud nine from getting to witness 24 of the world’s greatest basketball players go at it, resulting in Team WNBA trouncing Team USA 117-109 behind All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale’s 34-point explosion. Two elderly women had traveled from Raleigh, North Carolina, and it was one’s first-ever basketball game. “It’s only going to get better,” she said.

WNBA players have repeatedly proved that the bar is never too high. While the league’s growth still feels like it’s only on the precipice of its fullest potential, this year’s All-Star Weekend was a mesh point.

To kick it off on Thursday, July 18, Phoenix Mercury lifer and WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi had two courts named after her at the Mercury’s newly opened $100 million practice facility. “You deserve it,” Seattle Storm guard and 2024 Paris Olympian Jewell Loyd told Taurasi. Reflexively, Taurasi replied, “No, we deserve it.”

On Friday, July 19, recently retired and extremely decorated legends of basketball and soccer Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe held a live taping of their A Touch More podcast during a brunch hosted jointly by TOGETHXR and the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s expansion franchise debuting next season. During the recording, Bird shared her overarching takeaway from the oft-divisive narratives spun from an intensified, uneducated microscope on the first half of the WNBA season: “Two truths.”

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has generated immense mainstream intrigue, and countless players before her had placed the league on an upward trajectory in recent years.

The WNBA is physical and unforgiving, and the veterans do not hold any animosity toward this rookie class.

So on, so forth.

At a sold-out (16,407) Footprint Center, the 2024 All-Star Game provided subtle yet significant illustrations of harmony between generations. In fact, multiple truths intertwined to underscore one universal truth. As esteemed women’s sports journalist Arielle Chambers first wrote to Facebook in 2016, “The WNBA is so important.”