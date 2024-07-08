angel reese top
Angel Reese Broke Candace Parker’s WNBA Record With Her 13th Consecutive Double-Double

It’s been a history making week for WNBA rookies, as the day after Caitlin Clark became the first WNBA rookie to ever record a triple-double, Angel Reese broke a tie with Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history with her 13th in a row in a Sky loss to the Storm on Sunday evening.

Reese made early headway on the record-breaking double-double with her first board leading to her first bucket, as she hauled in a long offensive rebound and drilled a midrange jumper early in the first, as she got off to another hot start for Chicago.

By the third quarter, she’d already hit double figures in rebounds and a bucket late in the third got her the points needed to break the record.

Reese did her best to keep the Sky in the game, posting 17 points and 14 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes, but that and Chennedy Carter’s 21 just weren’t enough to go up against Nneka Ogwumike (24 points and 13 rebounds), Jewell Loyd (20 points), and the Storm.

Still, it is an incredible accomplishment for Reese to put her name in the WNBA record books and pass a legend like Parker in the process. Her rebounding ability is truly spectacular, and she’s shown a remarkable consistency in production as a scorer and rebounder that we’ve never seen in the WNBA before, and is the reason she’ll be an All-Star later this month.

