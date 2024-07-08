It’s been a history making week for WNBA rookies, as the day after Caitlin Clark became the first WNBA rookie to ever record a triple-double, Angel Reese broke a tie with Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history with her 13th in a row in a Sky loss to the Storm on Sunday evening.

Reese made early headway on the record-breaking double-double with her first board leading to her first bucket, as she hauled in a long offensive rebound and drilled a midrange jumper early in the first, as she got off to another hot start for Chicago.

Angel Reese picks up right where she left off. The rook is one double-double away from breaking Candace Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles over MULTIPLE seasons!

What a move by the Barbie. Angel Reese finds her angle, attacks the basket, and now has 9 PTS & 6 REB in 14 minutes!

By the third quarter, she’d already hit double figures in rebounds and a bucket late in the third got her the points needed to break the record.

A look at the bucket that made history for Angel Reese. The rook now stands alone atop the record books with 13 consecutive double-doubles, surpassing Candace Parker's 12 consecutive double-doubles over multiple seasons

Reese did her best to keep the Sky in the game, posting 17 points and 14 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes, but that and Chennedy Carter’s 21 just weren’t enough to go up against Nneka Ogwumike (24 points and 13 rebounds), Jewell Loyd (20 points), and the Storm.

It's not over if Angel has a say in it. The rook strings along back-to-back buckets and the Storm lead has been cut to 7!

Still, it is an incredible accomplishment for Reese to put her name in the WNBA record books and pass a legend like Parker in the process. Her rebounding ability is truly spectacular, and she’s shown a remarkable consistency in production as a scorer and rebounder that we’ve never seen in the WNBA before, and is the reason she’ll be an All-Star later this month.