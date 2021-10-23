As the Los Angeles Lakers coughed up a lead in the second quarter of their Friday night tilt with the Phoenix Suns, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference quarterfinals, Los Angeles big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had to be separated by teammates after the two got into a scuffle on the bench.

Howard looked to be getting up and infringing on Davis’ space and Davis seemingly took issue with it, extending his arm and causing Howard to fall back toward the seats on the Lakers’ bench.

AD and Dwight Howard getting into it on the bench 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gut94iG5Cf — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 23, 2021

A subsequent shot captured the two continuing to hash it out verbally with Howard getting frustrated and seeming to repeatedly say “come on” to Davis.

Another returning member of the Lakers’ 2019-20 NBA Championship-winning team, Rajon Rondo, was able to get between the two big men in both situations to settle things down. Earlier in the game, Howard had been called for a personal foul against Suns point guard Chris Paul, slapping at the ball and catching a lot of body from Paul at the same time.

The Lakers went into the half down 13 after their physical play allowed Phoenix to get into the bonus with about 9:30 left in the half. Los Angeles committed 14 fouls in the first half alone, and Davis and Howard contributed two apiece.