One fun aspect of being a team with heightened expectations is that opposing squads will, more often than not, get up for games against you. Every night matters a little bit more, every moment is ripe to be over-analyzed and extrapolated out with the hopes of drawing sweeping conclusions. The Los Angeles Lakers quickly got to this point after moseying about in the basketball wilderness for several years by adding LeBron James and Anthony Davis over the course of 12 months to become the NBA’s marquee attraction.

Regardless of their struggles in recent years, no franchise relishes this spotlight more than the Lakers, and no player is better acquainted with that spotlight than James. As such, Los Angeles has gotten off to the best start of any team in the Western Conference. L.A. sits at 29-7, the best record out West by four games.

Hot starts aren’t exclusive to the Lakers’ record. If you watch the team, you’ll notice that Los Angeles is quite good in first quarters — as of this writing, the team averages 29.3 points per game during the opening 12 minutes, which is tied for the best mark in the league, per NBA.com, and boast the third-best offensive rating in the league at the start of games. Attributing a team’s success to one thing is, of course, never quite accurate, but a major reason why the Lakers are so good to start games is the play of Anthony Davis.

Few players are able to impose themselves in first quarters better than Davis. The big man leads the NBA in first quarter minutes per game (11.9) and is among the top-10 players in the league in scoring (8.8, third) and rebounding (3.2, 10th) in the frame. He’s also third in the league in first quarter field goal attempts (6.4), making it evident that Los Angeles wants to make his impact felt on games early and often.

“When he gets an easy bucket or two early in the game I think it sets the tone for the rest of the night,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Davis’ success early in games after the team’s win over 123-113 win over the Pelicans. “We had a simple play to get him going early, and it worked and we ran it two or three times to have success with it. I think that sets the tone.”

With teams coming out and giving the Lakers their best shot on a nightly basis, Davis is playing a major role in punching back early. He leads the team in first quarter usage rate, and when he’s locked in, he’s capable of giving them a head start that can be awfully hard for opposing squads to overcome. Two recent examples of this came in wins over Phoenix and New Orleans, games that saw the Lakers end the quarter up by double-digits (the former by 26 points, the latter by 12 points).

Against the Suns, Davis was dominant to open the game, going 6-of-7 from the field with 15 points and four rebounds. His only miss was a three from the top of the key, but otherwise, everything was working out for him. This sort of effort came two days later, too, as he nearly picked up a double-double and stuffed the stat sheet in the first quarter against the Pelicans with 12 points (5-for-7), seven rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist. In both games, the Lakers were actually outscored over the final three quarters. In both games, Davis’ work in the first made it so that did not matter.