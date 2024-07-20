USA Basketball is in the process of getting ready for the Paris Olympics, and on Saturday, that meant playing an exhibition against South Sudan, one of its group opponents once the Olympics begin. And through the first half of the game, things very much did not go as plan, as South Sudan took a shocking, 58-44 lead into the locker room.

In an apparent effort to try something new out of the break, USA coach Steve Kerr benched his entire starting lineup (Jrue Holiday, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Joel Embiid) and went with a lineup of Derrick White, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Davis. The group was able to cut the lead down to eight points before the starters came back in, although Davis had a moment he’ll like to forget, as he tried to rebound a miss by Marial Shayok but did not see that Nuni Omot came flying in. Omot went up and over the Lakers star and threw down a thunderous dunk.

Nuni Omot with a POSTER on Anthony Davis 🤯pic.twitter.com/3ISsKkICs8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2024

Davis was, however, able to get a little revenge on Omot the next time down the floor, as the former Baylor forward attempted to score in the paint and learned the hard way why Davis is one of the best defensive players in the world.

Davis has been one of the United States’ best players as it gets ready to go to the Olympics, and while he’ll probably want that dunk back, he was at least able to get a highlight of his own not long after.