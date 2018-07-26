Getty Image

It’s been quite the offseason for the New Orleans Pelicans. After falling in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Golden State Warriors, the team saw one half of its star frontcourt, DeMarcus Cousins, join the Dubs. Rajon Rondo also left town to join the Los Angeles Lakers, but shortly after that happened, the Pelicans bolstered their frontcourt by bringing Julius Randle over from L.A.

While all that happened, Anthony Davis is still in The Big Easy, where he’s established himself as perhaps the most uniquely skilled player in the NBA. But still, Davis isn’t taking anything for granted — the talented big man is working ahead of his seventh season in the NBA, and one year after going farther in the postseason than he’s ever gone during his career, he’s working to achieve even more.

To get to that point, though, Davis and the Pelicans will have to do what no other team has done in the last two years: Take down the Warriors, which now boast his former teammate and perhaps the best offensive center in the world when healthy. But Davis is ready, as he believes he knows what it takes to beat Golden State should their paths cross in the playoffs once more.

Davis spoke with Dime on behalf of Mobil 1 to discuss a number of subjects, including how to beat the Warriors, how the Pelicans approached games with himself and Cousins on the floor, becoming a leader, and much more.