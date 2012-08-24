Anthony Davis Is Voted Most Popular; Virginia Beach Wants The Kings

LeBron James‘ jaw-dropping year has been much discussed around these parts, not just for his accomplishments, but the scale of them. You know the list by now, with its various MVPs and gold-plated championship accoutrements. This year’s NBA rookie class is looking at what Anthony Davis has accomplished in the last year and believes he won’t be stopped either. The NCAA title, an all-time freshman blocks record, first pick in the draft and an Olympic gold medal are quite the haul for the lanky, 6-11 forward in New Orleans, especially one who wasn’t Mr. All-World Everything out of high school. His fellow rooks aren’t doubting he’ll keep it rolling in the short and the long-term, voting him as most likely to be NBA Rookie of the Year with more than 47 percent of the voting. He got a few fewer votes for best NBA career (which seems like a crazy thing to vote on right now) with 40 percent but he still carried it. Most overlooked went to Draymond Green, Perry Jones III, Tony Wroten and Andrew Nicholson. We will disagree with the rooks here after Nicholson’s standout Summer League play has been coupled with a bigger opening of playing time with Dwight Howard’s exit. He’s soft-spoken and came from a small college but now he’s one of the rookies we’re most excited to watch. Well, maybe Nicholson is just not overlooked by us. … The biggest share of a specific vote was John Jenkins as the best shooter, an obvious pick there. Most surprising was Fab Melo‘s selection as the funniest. It’s not hard to believe Melo’s college coach, stone-faced Jim Boeheim, is a tough room to test a joke on, so he must have felt like Louis CK ripping off one-liners to his fellow rooks by comparison. … Jason Kidd‘s former wife, Joumana, has given her two cents on Dallas owner Mark Cuban‘s promise never to retire Kidd’s jersey as a Maverick. To paraphrase: You might not like it Mark, but fans will. We’re not sure that argument will work with Cuban but it’s the smart play to appeal to his business sense. Cuban will do anything for Dallas fans to be happy, but we’re just not sold that Kidd’s time in Dallas — a title notwithstanding — had enough for Mavs fans to be that worked up about a jersey snub. … Hit the jump to read about one team’s possible move east …
Anthony Davis Is Voted Most Popular; Virginia Beach Wants The Kings
uproxx 08.23.12 6 years ago
Article
