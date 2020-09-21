The Denver Nuggets, as they’ve done so many times in these playoffs, managed to erase a 16-point Laker lead in the second half of Game 2 to come mere seconds away from evening the series at 1-1.

To get there, they followed the lead of Nikola Jokic who was a monster down the stretch, hitting just about everything including this running hook shot over Anthony Davis to give Denver a 103-102 lead late.

THE JOKER SCORES AGAIN 🃏 pic.twitter.com/ovVk7eDLEb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 21, 2020

The Lakers would get a wide open Alex Caruso three-pointer that fell woefully short on the ensuing possession, but they got an offensive rebound and after Jamal Murray blocked a shot out of bounds, had 2.1 seconds to find a game-winner. The play they drew up sent the ball to Anthony Davis, who had carried them in the fourth quarter, and the big man hit a tough fading three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to rip the hearts out of the Nuggets.

AD WINS IT AT THE BUZZER. OH MY. pic.twitter.com/Um2uWqjmZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

It’s a sensational shot from Davis, who was able to get enough space off a LeBron James screen on Jerami Grant, who didn’t hear the switch call coming from Mason Plumlee. Nikola Jokic gave a good effort to challenge the shot, but it was just a hair too late and Davis got his shot off clean and found the bottom of the net.

Davis finished the game with 31 points on 11-of-24 shooting, hitting two of his four three-point attempts including that one at the buzzer. Nikola Jokic’s 30 points, nine assists, and six rebounds kept Denver close, with Jamal Murray dropping 25 of his own, but in the end the Lakers emerged on top and now have firm control of the Western Conference Finals.