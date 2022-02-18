On Wednesday night, the Lakers saw star big man Anthony Davis exit in the first half with a nasty-looking ankle injury that caused him to be carried to the locker room as he could not put any weight on his left leg.

The initial diagnosis was an ankle sprain, with an MRI set for Thursday after X-rays returned negative, and the Lakers and their fans were holding their breath hoping that the injury wasn’t as severe as it seemed. On Thursday night, the team announced that Davis would unfortunately miss at least four weeks with a “mid-foot sprain,” meaning Davis won’t be back until mid-March at the earliest.

Lakers say an MRI on Anthony Davis’ ankle revealed a mid-foot sprain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Brutal news for a struggling team trying to take advantage of recent momentum. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 18, 2022

That the timetable given is only for when his next re-evaluation will be suggests he could miss more time beyond that four-week window, which is obviously concerning for the Lakers who are currently ninth in the West at 27-31, six games behind the Nuggets for the final guaranteed playoff spot as the 6-seed. What was already going to be a significant task to turn this season around now becomes all the more difficult, as Davis goes back on the injured list just 10 games after returning from his sprained MCL that cost him more than a month earlier this season.