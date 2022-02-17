anthony davis
Spectrum SportsNet
DimeMag

Anthony Davis Was Carried Off The Court After An Ugly Looking Ankle Injury

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a dreadful season, with a combination of poor play overall that, when coupled with injury woes, has pushed them down into a fight for a play-in spot in the West heading into the All-Star break.

The Lakers just recently got Anthony Davis back from a sprained left MCL, and his play since returning has been one of the bright spots in another rough patch of play, as he seemed to be getting closer to the elite level he’d long established for himself. He continued that in the first half against Utah on Wednesday, scoring 17 points in 17 minutes before disaster struck as he jumped to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s foot, rolling his right ankle terribly and writhing on the ground in pain.

Davis stayed down for some time as trainers attended to him and eventually was helped off the court without putting any weight on that leg and into the locker room.

The ESPN broadcast showed a reverse angle of the injury that showed Davis’ ankle turning over almost completely 90 degrees, as it looked as bad of an ankle turn as you can have.

The Lakers will release an official update later, but it would seem that Davis’ night is done and he could miss another stretch of time with what appeared to be a nasty sprain. Hopefully it’s nothing more than a sprain, but that will be determined after further tests as the Lakers once again may find themselves without their star big man for some time.

UPDATE: Initial X-rays came back negative, so the good news is there isn’t a fracture, but Davis is done for the night and an MRI to come will provide further insight into the severity of the sprain.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×