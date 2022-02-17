The Los Angeles Lakers have had a dreadful season, with a combination of poor play overall that, when coupled with injury woes, has pushed them down into a fight for a play-in spot in the West heading into the All-Star break.

The Lakers just recently got Anthony Davis back from a sprained left MCL, and his play since returning has been one of the bright spots in another rough patch of play, as he seemed to be getting closer to the elite level he’d long established for himself. He continued that in the first half against Utah on Wednesday, scoring 17 points in 17 minutes before disaster struck as he jumped to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s foot, rolling his right ankle terribly and writhing on the ground in pain.

Anthony Davis goes down grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and headed straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/c60eXALIIl — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 17, 2022

Davis stayed down for some time as trainers attended to him and eventually was helped off the court without putting any weight on that leg and into the locker room.

Anthony Davis was unable to put any weight on his ankle and was taken to the locker room… Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1y06n3C5dJ — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 17, 2022

Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KFVvJr9qZC — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 17, 2022

The ESPN broadcast showed a reverse angle of the injury that showed Davis’ ankle turning over almost completely 90 degrees, as it looked as bad of an ankle turn as you can have.

The Lakers will release an official update later, but it would seem that Davis’ night is done and he could miss another stretch of time with what appeared to be a nasty sprain. Hopefully it’s nothing more than a sprain, but that will be determined after further tests as the Lakers once again may find themselves without their star big man for some time.

UPDATE: Initial X-rays came back negative, so the good news is there isn’t a fracture, but Davis is done for the night and an MRI to come will provide further insight into the severity of the sprain.