The Lakers will look to put the Suns on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of their first round series on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, but it’s possible they will have to do so without the services of one of their top stars.

Anthony Davis showed up on Saturday’s injury report with a sprained left knee that has him listed as questionable for Game 4, alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who is questionable with the quad contusion that took him out of Game 3 in the second half.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis (sprained left knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable for Game 4 vs Suns tomorrow. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 29, 2021

It’s unclear exactly when Davis sustained the injury, as there were a few times late that he came up a big gingerly but he remained in the game throughout. Obviously any injury to Davis is concerning, but that he’s listed as questionable would indicate it isn’t a severe sprain. Hopefully he will be able to go in Game 4, but after winning the last two games, the Lakers could opt to be cautious with their superstar big man. Should he be unable to go, then what is already a critical game for the Suns to win becomes even bigger as the door would be ajar without Davis’ presence for them to swipe a game on the road to take homecourt back.