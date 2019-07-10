Rich Paul Explained Why Anthony Davis Agreed To Waive His $4 Million Trade Kicker

07.09.19 33 mins ago

The Lakers-Pelicans trade deadline debacle seems like a distant memory now, particularly in light of all the free agency madness that has swept across the league in the past week or so. Anthony Davis is a Laker, and alongside LeBron James, they comprise one of the league’s most formidable duos.

They were hoping, of course, to turn that duo into a trio this offseason by landing one of top-flight free agents who was set to hit the market when the moratorium period opened on June 30. Specifically, they had their sights set on Kawhi Leonard, but all of that came crumbling down last Friday when the enigmatic forward signed with the Clippers and somehow helped orchestrate the Paul George trade in the process.

It was yet another hit to the Lakers’ ego as one of the NBA’s prestige organizations, not to mention their championship prospects, as suddenly the team across the hall had cemented themselves as the odds-on favorites to win the title next season. Another ancillary effect came to Davis’ pocketbook. According to his agent Rich Paul (who is also LeBron’s agent), Davis had agreed to waive his lucrative $4 million trade kicker so that the front office would have more financial flexibility in free agency.

