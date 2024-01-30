Entering Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder were the top two teams in the Western Conference, and they squared off at Paycom Center in OKC in a riveting showdown. Ultimately, the Wolves emerged victorious by the final score of 107-101, out-pacing the Thunder by a ten-point margin the fourth quarter.

Immediately following the game, television microphones captured Wolves star Anthony Edwards celebrating with his teammates, including Rudy Gobert, and Edwards made a reference to “cheating ass refs.”

Ant Man: "Cheating ass refs!" pic.twitter.com/e0FknLgKgt — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 30, 2024

Edwards didn’t stop there, as he looked directly into the camera in his postgame interview and called out the officials.

Anthony Edwards called out the refs after the game. A fine is definitely coming lol pic.twitter.com/Xz9NXUitZ0 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 30, 2024

Asked how he and the Wolves picked up the road win, Edwards said “I don’t know. I don’t know. And I’ma take the fine. Because the refs did not give us no calls tonight. We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know. I don’t know how why we won tonight.”

On the whole, it was not a game marred by a bevy of fouls, as Minnesota and Oklahoma City combined for only 37 total free throw attempts. However, the Thunder took seven more than the Wolves, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for nearly half (16) of the full-game total.

It seems as if Edwards may be in line for a fine from the league, which he predicted before speaking. Given the impressive nature of the road win, though, Edwards will probably take it in stride, and he led all scorers for Minnesota with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting in the game. If nothing else, perhaps this can add a bit of extra fuel for a potential playoff matchup between two teams enjoying fantastic seasons and now facing real expectations for April and May.