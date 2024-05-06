There was a fun moment during Saturday night’s game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. At one point, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards backed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope down, then busted out a spin move and a fadeaway jumper from midrange. It was only one of the buckets Edwards got in his 43-point outing that powered Minnesota to a surprising Game 1 win, but it stuck out because of an observation Jamal Crawford made where he came really close to comparing Edwards to a player he refused to name.

Ant SHOWED UP to start Round 2 🐜 https://t.co/E4fGr8F9XL pic.twitter.com/XFNTbQFX4t — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2024

It was a fun moment (particularly because of Reggie Miller’s prodding), but it also was the latest example of what has become an increasingly common thing: Edwards getting comparisons to Michael Jordan. They pop up for a few different reasons — Edwards’ game, how magnetic of a personality he is, his unwavering sense of confidence in himself — but in a new piece by Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, we learned that Edwards would prefer these comparisons never happen.

“I want it to stop,” Edwards said. “He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”

Again, it can be hard to see basically everything about Edwards and not make a comparison to Jordan. And if he’s able to help the Wolves lift the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time in franchise history? Well, these comparisons are going to get much, much louder.