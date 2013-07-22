Archie Goodwin’s Circus Shot At Summer League That Did Not Count

Phoenix Suns rookie, Archie Goodwin, has played well during the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament. He’s been shooting 48.8 percent from the field for 12.3 PPG during 6 Summer League contests for the Suns. But one bucket last night was a bit more spectacular than the others. Too bad it didn’t count.

Towards the end of the first quarter of the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament’s semifinal between Phoenix and Miami, Archie Goodwin went airborne in the lane after an out-of-bounds lob from teammate, Kendall Marshall. After reaching back to grab the pass, Goodwin was fouled, but he was able to get the ball up and bank the shot through the iron.

After landing on his butt and celebrating what he originally believed was a bucket plus the foul, the ref informed Goodwin that the foul was on the floor. He was predictably peeved at the news.

The young fella reacted like he’d been robbed of a highlight. Even though it didn’t count, we’re posting it here because it was a nice finish for a rookie who will only turn 19 in August. Goodwin will realize soon enough that the NBA season is too long to expend much energy on a summer league whistle.

