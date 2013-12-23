Under Armour Presents Christmas Day Anatomix Spawn Colorways

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Stephen Curry
12.23.13 5 years ago

Today, Under Armour gave us a look at two “Christmas” colorways of the Anatomix Spawn, including a green-based sneaker that Stephen Curry will wear on Wednesday night. That shoe is based on the attitude of a “Gremlin” while the brown colorway caters to a more casual look with fur lining and laser perforation, and accents and textures give it the look of a fuzzy animal.

The green colorway, however, is meant to be used on the court, for it showcases the transformation of an animal into an aggressive, mean predator ready to attack anything in its way. It features scale-like texture and olive and red colored accents.

Both sneakers will be available in limited quantities at the following Foot Lockers:

* NYC â€“ 34th Street
* NYC â€“ Times Square
* Charlotte â€“ Carolina Place Mall
* Charlotte â€“ South Park Mall

For now, check out the images below and stay tuned for more info.

Which one do you like better?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Stephen Curry
TAGSAnatomix SpawnSTEPHEN CURRYStyle - Kicks and GearUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Anatomix SpawnUnder Armour Anatomix Spawn "Christmas"

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP