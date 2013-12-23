Under Armour Presents Christmas Day Anatomix Spawn Colorways

Today, Under Armour gave us a look at two “Christmas” colorways of the Anatomix Spawn, including a green-based sneaker that Stephen Curry will wear on Wednesday night. That shoe is based on the attitude of a “Gremlin” while the brown colorway caters to a more casual look with fur lining and laser perforation, and accents and textures give it the look of a fuzzy animal.

The green colorway, however, is meant to be used on the court, for it showcases the transformation of an animal into an aggressive, mean predator ready to attack anything in its way. It features scale-like texture and olive and red colored accents.

Both sneakers will be available in limited quantities at the following Foot Lockers:

* NYC â€“ 34th Street

* NYC â€“ Times Square

* Charlotte â€“ Carolina Place Mall

* Charlotte â€“ South Park Mall

For now, check out the images below and stay tuned for more info.

Which one do you like better?

