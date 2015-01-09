Under Armour Reveals Steph’s First Signature Shoe: The Curry One

Under Armour finally unveiled the first signature shoe for Stephen Curry yesterday at an event in his adopted hometown of Oakland. The Curry One will be released next month — just in time for All Star — and other colorways will follow. With Damian Lillard agreeing that Stephen Curry is the best PG in the NBA today, it’s about time he had his own signature shoe line. Coincidentally, adidas is unveiling Lillard’s own signature line next week.

Each Curry One has his logo, “SC30,” on them, and the quote “I CAN DO ALL THINGS” on the tongue. The Curry One also features Charged Cushioning and Anafoam, the latest UA performance innovations.

Personally, we like the “Home” colorway in the royal, taxi and white color pattern. But the “Away,” which Steph is holding above, in black, taxi and camo is pretty tight, too:

We’ve also heard there are more colorways aside from the above “Home” and “Away.” The “Underdog,” “Father to Son” and “Candy Reign” are some of the colorways we’ve seen mentioned online, so stay tuned for those coming out later this year.

6 colors. 6 stories. 1 path charged by belief. #CurryOne

Coming 2.13.15. For more info: http://t.co/A21Ejfvu4t pic.twitter.com/jmIatXnlUa — Under Armour Hoops (@UAbasketball) January 8, 2015

The Curry One “Home” colorway hits stores for $120 on Feb. 13, and the “Away” colorway is coming Feb. 28.

