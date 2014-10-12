Assessing The Oklahoma City Thunder In Wake Of Kevin Durant’s Injury

is irreplaceable. The Oklahoma City Thunder could perhaps duplicate the reigning MVP’s incredible production by using a cavalcade of young reserves in his approximate two-month absence due to a Jones fracture , but the threat of Durant can’t be reproduced. And once you account for the massive strides he made last season as a playmaker and defender, it becomes even clearer that the Thunder will have to make wholesale adjustments while their franchise player recovers.

Is Oklahoma City doomed? Of course not. Scott Brooks boasts arguably the most talented roster in the league, with MVP-caliber performers in Durant and Russell Westbrook, perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and rare offensive threat Serge Ibaka, the dynamic, ever-improving Reggie Jackson, and a near-ideal combination of established veterans and promising youngsters behind them. If the Thunder’s reality was one that didn’t involve Durant entirely, they’d be a surefire playoff team in the loaded Western Conference nonetheless.

That’s how dominant Westbrook is, how good we’re forecasting Ibaka to be with an expanded offensive role, and how underrated Oklahoma City is defensively. The Thunder ranked fifth and fourth in defensive efficiency over the past two seasons, an accomplishment owed to Ibaka’s supreme influence, the team’s unmatched all-around athleticism, and an increasing commitment to scheme. They’ll miss Durant’s length and versatility on that end, of course, but should still be among the top-10 defensive teams in the league while he sits.

It’s the other end where OKC will hurt the most. There’s no player in basketball like Durant, after all, and the Thunder simply haven’t been forced to play without him for extended stretches at any time since he was drafted: KD has missed just 16 games in his seven-year career, and only two over the past three seasons. He’s an iron man, and it’s highly unlikely Brooks had a legitimate contingency plan in place should Durant go down.

So how will OKC adjust? That’s tough to say right now considering we still don’t how Brooks will juggle his rotation and a lack of meaningful film. 2013 first-round pick Andre Roberson emerged as the likely replacement for Thabo Sefolosha at shooting guard during training camp, and it’s easy to see why. The Colorado product is a versatile, rangy defender with a supposedly improved three-point shot. One wonders now, though, if Brooks will go a different direction given this sudden deficiency in playmaking and floor-spacing.

Considering inserting Jackson as a starter would leave the bench without any semblance of a proven perimeter playmaker, it seems likely Jeremy Lamb – a “prize” of the James Harden trade – will be vaulted into a starting role. But that doesn’t mean Roberson will move to the bench. Instead, he’ll likely duke it out with Perry Jones III for the chance to fill KD’s shoes at small forward.

In that vein, staying the course wth Roberson seems prudent. Not only is he a more seasoned defender and aggressive rebounder than Jones III, but the latter’s positional versatility suddenly looms larger with Durant out of the lineup, and it’s best-utilized coming off the bench to mix and match with lineups of the opponent. But the influence of this unfortunate development extends beyond the perimeter.

Might this be the golden opportunity for Steven Adams to usurp Kendrick Perkins as the Thunder’s go-to center? Not only is Adams a much better finisher, pick-and-roll dive man, and all-around scorer than the mean-mugging Perkins, but the former Boston Celtics intimidator is also a free agent at the end of this season. OKC will need additional scoring punch, basically, and getting some from the interior will help mask the lack of it from the outside.

