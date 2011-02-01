At 10 Years Old, This Kid Would Give You Buckets

When hoop fans hear the words “basketball prodigy,” many instantly frown or cringe. Some will think of the likes of eitherorand shake their heads. Every once in a while though, a story comes along of a “basketball prodigy” that can make one smile. That is the story of fourth-grader

We have posted some of Jordan’s YouTube videos in the past, and there’s no doubt that Jordan is special. He already handles the ball as well as any prototypical varsity point guard, and he can hit shots from all over the floor off the dribble. He doesn’t even play against kids his own age anymore, because it isn’t even fair.

“We discovered his ability when he was three years old,” says Jordan’s father, Craig Montgomery. “At the time we were working real hard with my older son, Kyle, who was 13 at the time. We would go on YouTube and try different dribbling drills. Jordan would watch and try the drills and we noticed how fast he could pick things up. He was doing things he shouldn’t have been able to do at that age. And then, things just went crazy from there.”

Mr. Montgomery was right about things going crazy. Jordan plays primarily against 12 and 13 year olds on his travel and AAU teams. He has been featured on middleschoolelite.com, LeBron James‘ website and has gotten to work with former New Orleans Hornet’s trainer Dave Miller.

None of this, however, would have been possible without the dedication and care of his older brother. Kyle and Jordan spend countless hours watching NBA players like Derrick Rose and Chris Paul, learning the moves from the professionals and having Jordan work on them in the backyard.

“I love it,” says Kyle. “I get a great joy out of working with Jordan. His mind is on a whole other level. Sometimes his friends try to work out with us but it’s not the same. Working with him is like working with a high school or college kid. He picks up on things so quickly.”

Focus is something that most do not associate with elementary school kids. Jordan possesses a rare ability to manage time. Every day, he will come home from school and work on his shooting and dribbling. After that, he will go inside to work on his homework (Jordan is apparently a great student along with being a great basketball player). At night, he will work primarily on his ball handling skills.

“Sometimes it gets hard to manage time, but it’s easier when I’m listening to music,” says Jordan.

“He has a lot of natural ability, yet he loves to work hard and practice,” says Mr. Montgomery. “You know some kids are gifted but don’t want to work hard. He always competes at everything he does and that’s what’s scary about it.”

This gifted ability may sound unbelievable, but amazingly, Jordan hasn’t let it go to his head.

“He’s just a normal kid,” says Mr. Montgomery. “Jordan is the kind of kid that I’ll say, ‘Hey, you are on LeBron’s website,’ and he’ll say, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’ and then he’ll ask to go ride his bike outside.”