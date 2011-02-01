At 10 Years Old, This Kid Would Give You Buckets

We have posted some of Jordan’s YouTube videos in the past, and there’s no doubt that Jordan is special. He already handles the ball as well as any prototypical varsity point guard, and he can hit shots from all over the floor off the dribble. He doesn’t even play against kids his own age anymore, because it isn’t even fair.
“We discovered his ability when he was three years old,” says Jordan’s father, Craig Montgomery. “At the time we were working real hard with my older son, Kyle, who was 13 at the time. We would go on YouTube and try different dribbling drills. Jordan would watch and try the drills and we noticed how fast he could pick things up. He was doing things he shouldn’t have been able to do at that age. And then, things just went crazy from there.”
Mr. Montgomery was right about things going crazy. Jordan plays primarily against 12 and 13 year olds on his travel and AAU teams. He has been featured on middleschoolelite.com, LeBron James‘ website and has gotten to work with former New Orleans Hornet’s trainer Dave Miller.
None of this, however, would have been possible without the dedication and care of his older brother. Kyle and Jordan spend countless hours watching NBA players like Derrick Rose and Chris Paul, learning the moves from the professionals and having Jordan work on them in the backyard.
“I love it,” says Kyle. “I get a great joy out of working with Jordan. His mind is on a whole other level. Sometimes his friends try to work out with us but it’s not the same. Working with him is like working with a high school or college kid. He picks up on things so quickly.”
Focus is something that most do not associate with elementary school kids. Jordan possesses a rare ability to manage time. Every day, he will come home from school and work on his shooting and dribbling. After that, he will go inside to work on his homework (Jordan is apparently a great student along with being a great basketball player). At night, he will work primarily on his ball handling skills.
“Sometimes it gets hard to manage time, but it’s easier when I’m listening to music,” says Jordan.
“He has a lot of natural ability, yet he loves to work hard and practice,” says Mr. Montgomery. “You know some kids are gifted but don’t want to work hard. He always competes at everything he does and that’s what’s scary about it.”
This gifted ability may sound unbelievable, but amazingly, Jordan hasn’t let it go to his head.
“He’s just a normal kid,” says Mr. Montgomery. “Jordan is the kind of kid that I’ll say, ‘Hey, you are on LeBron’s website,’ and he’ll say, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’ and then he’ll ask to go ride his bike outside.”
I DONT UNDERSTAND HOW or WHY are you classifying mayo with kwame brown? lol i know mayo was hyped up but he still a star and up and coming player. PS. the kid will be good but come on man give him a chance to go through puberty before all the publicity. Let kids b kids and enjoy this.
giver your son yur basketball idol’s name is never a good idea
@ cesar
Does that mean I shouldn’t name my kid Scola?
if u want ur kid to be a nba player the answer is YES
Mayo compared to Kwame Brown? Rediculous. Just because Mayo got benched and is having trouble coming off the bench for the Grizzlies does not mean he is a bust like Kwame. Especially after his first 2 seasons in the league. Almost averaged 20ppg his first year and was runner up to Derrick Rose in rookie of the year voting. I agree that Mayo is having a very tough year, but why are we claiming him to be anything like Kwame Brown? Get your stuff together.
@I am a Witness and Matt
I’m sorry, do you guys remember Mayo’s high school allegations? How about the improper benefits he got from USC? And, if I’m not mistaken, he’s had two incidents this season, one with Tony Allen and one with improper drug use. What about that isn’t worthy of shaking one’s head? Never said he was a bust…
When using the words basketball prodigy, shake their heads and Kwame Brown in the same paragraph, it leads one to believe that you are calling him a bust. Let me ask you a question, were you calling Kwame Brown a bust?
What I was saying was that neither guy is known for taking full advantage of their potential.
I bet OJ Mayo turns out to be better than Jordan Montgomery …
Jordan McCabe…You need to do something on this kid, he’ll be at halftime of the all-star game…check him out
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
As long as he wants to do it then it’s cool. He should be free to walk away and ride his bike at any time.
Oh and we’ll see how focused he is when he becomes interested in girls. I bet the grades or the skills drop. Hope not, but that is usually what happens and theres nothing wrong with that.
No he wouldnt give me buckets because i would play him like i was playing Michael F’in Jordan lol
There’s another Jordan that would give him buckets, I think. He’s only a little older, but he seems more polished. Looks like elementary school”Jordans” are growin’ on trees, LOL.
[www.komonews.com]
A story about a 4th grader? Whatever ambitions his parents have for him, to truly consider a 4th grader a viable college or NBA prospect is not only ridiculous, but wildly irresponsible for raising a child. I understand that in the interview the parents stressed academics, but how honest is thar. To be honest, dime giving this kid recognition scares the piss out of me. Stupid article, let that kid be a kid, and write about currently viable NBA players
With this article you just put a whole lot more pressure on this kid. Hope he does make it as a future pro, but you should not really be talking about 10 year olds.
something about this i just don’t agree with, its just seems like your exploiting your kid as your future retirement fund. i say let him be a kid without the publicity, when he good as a senior in high school then some articles are cool but at 10 years old he don’t need no pressure or publicity.
So many of you are way off point with this family. I have know them for over 20 years prior to their first son’s birth. Their eldest son Kyle is a pre-med student studying to become and anesthesiologist, played the game through high school (had the talent to play D1-but was with a terrible high school program made a choice to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor). He is now at SDSU on a full academic scholarship and graduated top in his high school class all while playing the game in high school (dating girls too I might add). Jordan is a “special” young child that happens to play basketball well for his age. God only knows what Jordan’s path might be. And as this article clearly states; let’s just focus on the NOW and appreciate what he is doing in his life now. We as a society seem to be able to deal with hearing that young black males are in “trouble” locked up or not doing well in school. While this family has two black male children who both excel in the classroom; are supportive of each other and are from and intact family and many of you can only seem to unload on what the future might hold in a negative light. His dad clearly stated that he had “mixed” feelings about the exposure. I say let us all just pull back and appreciate the fact that we are reading about the POSITIVE in this young child and encourage that. I give this family props and applaud the fact that they support, encourage and obviously have and are still raising two males that in one way or another on on the path to contribute in a positive manner to this world. Great job Dime!
I have known jordan and his family a long time and jordan is a good kid and he is very wonderful at basketball and its all in GODS hands how jordan does it… He learned from the best.. im am so blessed to have jordan and his family in my life. thank you Kim and Craig for having jordan as part of my life..