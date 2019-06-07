Getty Image

Two years in a row, the Houston Rockets looked to have the Golden State Warriors on the brink of elimination in the Western Conference Playoffs. And two years in a row, the Warriors have rebounded to end the Rockets season. In 2018, 27 straight missed three pointers in Game 6 of the WCF, while holding a 3-2 series lead, did the Rockets in. In 2019, the Rockets got cocky after Kevin Durant went down with a calf injury in the semi-finals.

Rockets guard Austin Rivers made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take Friday, and was asked point blank by Stephen A. Smith how the Warriors were able to win two straight games without their superstar. With the series tied 2-2, Durant played 32 minutes in Game 5 before leaving the game with a calf injury, an injury from which he’s yet to return. The Warriors went on to win that game without Durant, then won Game 6 without him, too, sending the Rockets home.