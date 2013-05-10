Awesome Video of Kevin Garnett Blocking Shots After the Whistle

#Video
05.10.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

We’re sure you’ve noticed that thing that Kevin Garnett does where he goaltends opposing players’ shots after the whistle blows? Well somebody made a video piece dedicated to the start and effects of KG’s schtick.

In it, Garnett acknowledges that he does it to throw guys off of their shooting rhythm and to antagonize them. Halfway through he says, “That’s what I was getting off on. I was getting off, ticking you off.”

The Reggie Miller origin story is great too:

