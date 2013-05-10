Awesome Video of Kevin Garnett Blocking Shots After the Whistle

We’re sure you’ve noticed that thing that Kevin Garnett does where he goaltends opposing players’ shots after the whistle blows? Well somebody made a video piece dedicated to the start and effects of KG’s schtick.

In it, Garnett acknowledges that he does it to throw guys off of their shooting rhythm and to antagonize them. Halfway through he says, “That’s what I was getting off on. I was getting off, ticking you off.”

The Reggie Miller origin story is great too:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook