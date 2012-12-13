Ballplayers from Chicago Jump Higher than Players from NYC, D.C. and Boston

Over 400 of the best players from Boston, D.C., New York and Chicago competed in Red Bull Midnight Run for the chance to represent their city in the finals tomorrow (December 14) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Each city battled through two rounds of grueling cuts from 100 players to the final 8, who will compete for ultimate bragging rights in an unprecedented basketball event.

We’ve been releasing a series of infographics that take a deeper look into each city’s unique style of play and performance by the numbers. Click on the image below or visit the Midnight Run microsite for a comparison of the competing cities and what they showcased in the first two runs. See how the cities stack up against each other before they face off tomorrow night, including what we discovered about who jumps the highest.

