Ballplayers Unite: Above The Rim Sponsoring 2 Of NYC’s Best Summer Leagues

If you’re familiar with New York City in the summer, you know it’s heaven for the ballplayer. Go anywhere, to any corner, to any court and get a good run. There are leagues all over the city, some that are recognized worldwide and others, virtually unknown. And this summer, Above the Rim will be the official apparel sponsor for two of the best NYC sumer leagues, The Watson Classic and the Hoops By the River Invitational.

In its 12th season, The Watson Classic will be held at “Parque De Los Ninos” park, located on the corner of Morrison & Watson Avenue in the South Bronx. Players involved are Bronx District 9 youth and adults, with differing talent levels coming from NYC elementary schools all the way through college athletes, AAU programs and professional athletes. Ron Artest, former Celtic and Villanova stud Allan Ray as well as 2008 NBDL MVP Curtis Stinson are just a few of the big names who’ve played here.

And while The Hoops By the River Invitational is only in its 3rd season, the tournament will feature 26 teams (both 10 & under as well as college and professional talent), playing seven days a week, from June 18th to August 13th. Last season’s celebrity game drew Jim Jones and DJ Clue.

At the end of the summer, the two league champions will face off to determine the ATR city champs. Also, the winner will be sponsored by ATR for the entire 2012 summer season. Above the Rim refurbished both home courts, and will roll out sponsored athletes like Corey “Homicide” Williams, Martell Webster and Will Bynum for on-court appearances at the tournaments.

“We are very excited to be partnering with two organizations, which are well established in the community but are still on the rise. We look forward to helping them to continue to grow for years to come,” said Above the Rim brand manager Cesar Vizcarrondo in a press release.

Everything kicks off this weekend in the South Bronx and in East Harlem.

*For more information, check out http://www.watsonbasketball.com and http://www.hoopsbytheriver.com*

