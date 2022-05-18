The Miami Heat drew first blood in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Thanks to one of the best games of Jimmy Butler’s career and a third quarter in which the team got whatever they wanted on offense while clamping down on defense, Miami picked up a 118-107 home win in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

After the game, both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro sat down to address the media. Adebayo went out first, while Herro needed an extra moment or two to make his way out to the podium. The catch: Herro showed up in a fit that Adebayo found hilarious, with a sleeveless shirt, a hat, and a pair of sunglasses.

Adebayo could not help but start cracking up from the moment he saw what his teammate was wearing, and by the time the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year sat down, Adebayo had his head on the table and a huge smile on his face.

Apparently, Adebayo liked this enough that he decided to roll up his sleeves so the pair could match, which led to Herro laughing very hard. It was a fun end to what was a good night for both players, as Herro had 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Adebayo went for 10 points, four rebounds, and four blocks.