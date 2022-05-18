After a first half in which the Boston Celtics looked like they were flying high, the Miami Heat came out of the locker room at halftime and made quite the statement. Thanks to Jimmy Butler imposing his will on the game and a third quarter that will go down as one of the best team performances we’ve seen in a 12-minute stretch this postseason, the Heat picked up a 118-107 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Some stellar play in the first half by Jayson Tatum helped Boston open the game on a 7-0 run and respond whenever Miami would make things close. Perhaps the most impactful stretch came early on in the second quarter, when the Celtics ripped of nine points in a row to go up by 11 — while the Heat cut into that a tick, Boston was able to take a 62-54 lead into the locker room.

Tatum, as he’s done so many times this postseason, stepped up to help the team lead by as many as 13 in the first two quarters. He scored 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting with five assists and eight rebounds in the opening half against Miami’s vaunted defense.

Jayson Tatum turning defense to offense 🏀#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vBHBW35EEV — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

✅ Size up

✅ Knock it down

✅ 19 points in the 1st half#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Xc9Kg9jqb0 — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

Two players who needed to step up in a big way with Marcus Smart and Al Horford sidelined did that to start the game, too, as Payton Pritchard had 10 with four rebounds in the first half and Robert Williams, finally healthy after being limited against the Milwaukee Bucks, had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting with five rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Payton Pritchard caps off a 20-7 run for the @celtics 🎯 Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/iI7owFeyeL — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

The 1-2 punch of Tyler Herro and Butler gave the Heat reason for optimism heading into the locker room despite the deficit — the former led the team with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while the latter scored 14 with five boards.

With a flick of the wrist by #KiaSixth #NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/jpd1PitR2N — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

throw it and Jimmy will get it 🤲 pic.twitter.com/bD6OfQeqY2 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 18, 2022

Miami took the floor after halftime firing on all cylinders. Perhaps they got the rust off from their five-day break between games in the first half, perhaps finishing a grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks two days ago finally caught up to the Celtics, or perhaps any other number of things happened. But no matter what, thanks to a 22-2 run in which everything went right on offense and defense, Miami was able to wrestle the lead away and get the home crowd buzzing.

Gabe Vincent beats the shot clock from deep!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel 🤳@madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/4J2vswOrAV — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

Jimmy Butler gives the Heat the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/g9dQJRNnQ0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 18, 2022

Not in Bam's house! Bam is up to 3 blocks for the @MiamiHEAT 🔒#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/M19d1fUQuh — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

While Boston responded with a 10-2 run to get the lead down to four, it wasn’t nearly enough. Powered by a 17-point period from Butler, Heat won the quarter, 39-14, and took a convincing 93-76 lead into the fourth.

Jimmy Butler (4 STL) is a pickpocket master 🔒#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel 🤳 @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/m43Byziuvg — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

Gabe Vincent is BALLING 🔥 15 PTS, 3 BLK, & 3 3PM 🔥#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ybuCDSm1Bb — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022

The Celtics came out to start the fourth and repeatedly chipped away, but any time they got it down to a nine or 10 point deficit, someone on the Heat had an answer. By the time Boston got the deficit down to its most manageable, it was far too late — a three by Pritchard to make it seven came as Ime Udoka planned to empty out his bench.