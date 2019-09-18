Bam Adebayo Got Destroyed In A Burger Eating Contest Against Takeru Kobayashi

Bam Adebayo is a big dude, standing at 6’10 and weighing 255 pounds. But just because a person is that larger, it does not mean they can necessarily put away plate after plate of food. This was evident on Wednesday, when Adebayo got absolutely rinsed in a burger eating contest in Miami.

In fairness to the Heat big man, he wasn’t exactly going up against easy competition. He was on a team of three folks against renowned competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi, and despite the major numbers advantage, Kobayashi was able to clear his plate of 18 burgers before his three competitors could finish their plates, all of which had six burgers on them.

Bam Adebayo on his sad one-burger finish against Kobayashi, “Bro, this is not my profession. I’ll be ready to throw up right now. He came out strong in the second half.” Kobayashi at 20 in five minutes. pic.twitter.com/DIaHCtsFdm — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 18, 2019

In fact, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, Adebayo put forth an especially not great performance, consuming one burger in the time it took Kobayashi to eat 16.

In the end, there was no disgrace, just a smile — as well as a desire to get back in the gym. “It’s kind of like a high school player against LeBron,” Adebayo said. “It’s kind of an automatic loss. “Bro, this is his profession. I eat one burger in 15 minutes.”

In all, Kobayashi consumed 20 burgers in five minutes, which both sounds like a whole lot and nowhere near enough for the competitive eating legend. There was plenty of good news, though: $100 was donated for every burger Kobayashi ate for Feeding South Florida, a food bank in Pembroke Park, and we also got this delightful quote from Adebayo about which one of his teammates should have participated in the event instead.

“They definitely should have sent Meyers [Leonard],” Adebayo said. “He’s one of the guys that’s really into calories.”