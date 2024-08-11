For the fifth straight Olympics, the USA men’s basketball team won the gold medal, but, as expected, they faced serious tests in both the semifinal and gold medal games. Serbia pushed the Americans to the brink in the semis, as Team USA had to erase a 16-point deficit (and 13-point fourth quarter deficit) to even reach the gold medal game against France, where Victor Wembanyama kept the host nation close throughout.

In both games, Team USA prevailed thanks to their veteran stars showing why they’ve been the best in the world for a generation. LeBron James and Kevin Durant played key roles in both wins, but it was Stephen Curry that made the definitive mark in his first Olympics. After a 36-point outburst against Serbia, carrying the USA offense for large stretches before James and Durant joined him for a fourth quarter barrage, Curry followed it up with a 24-point outing against France. All 24 points came from beyond the three-point line, as he went 8-of-12 from deep, including an unbelievable closing stretch, putting dagger after dagger into the host country’s hopes of winning gold.

His final three was his most audacious, as he danced around into a sidestepping, quickfire three over Nic Batum and Evan Fournier — with LeBron and KD standing wide open on the opposite wing — that found nothing but net. It was vintage Steph, the kind of thing NBA fans grew accustomed to seeing during the Warriors dynasty run, but this time his American teammates — who have been driven crazy by those shots going against them in the past — got to enjoy being on the other side of the Curry flurry for once.

It is a shot that is singular to Steph in that for anyone else, that’s an objectively terrible shot to take given the circumstance and who was wide open next to him. But for that one man who is the best shooter to walk the planet, it’s a perfectly good look. Bam Adebayo summed it up best with a quote to the AP’s Tim Reynolds when asked about what his reaction was on the bench to Steph putting up that final dagger three.

It’s what went through just about everyone’s mind watching it, because who takes that shot in that situation? Steph Curry does, and Team USA had gold around their necks shortly after because of it.