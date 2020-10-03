The Miami Heat are in trouble. Despite a valiant effort in Game 2 on Friday night, the Lakers were able to get the 124-114 win and go up 2-0 in their NBA Finals series. Jimmy Butler did his best to put the team on shoulders as they went in to the contest undermanned after a slew of injuries, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

Butler powered through his own ankle strain in Game 1, but it was Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo who got the worst of it, each of whom were forced to sit out on Friday. Adebayo suffered a neck strain, which initially was thought to affect the same shoulder he injured in the conference finals, and that prognosis was certainly more optimistic than Dragic, who was diagnosed with a plantar fascia tear and whose time table for return remains unclear.

But the Heat got some good news late on Friday night when Adebayo announced that he plans to suit up when Miami takes the court in Game 3 on Sunday.

Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who suffered a neck strain in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, told Yahoo Sports on Friday night that he plans to return for Game 3. “Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo told Yahoo Sports after missing the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-114 victory that gave them a 2-0 series lead. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.” Adebayo exited the first game of the series with eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Adebayo has been one of the key reasons the Heat have advanced this far in the postseason, averaging better than 17 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists during his time in Orlando. Miami was able to keep the game close on Friday, despite being shorthanded, and Adebayo’s return should give them the confidence they need to be competitive going forward.

(Yahoo Sports)