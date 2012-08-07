Baron Davis’ Alter Ego Interviews Baron Davis About The Olympics

It seems like Baron Davis is up to a lot of weird stuff this offseason. Last time we saw him, he was throwing basketballs at New Yorkers that weren’t paying attention. Today, Davis has resurfaced alongside his alter ego, Baron Davies, an Olympic reporter.

Alright, fine. This is pretty funny. Davies asks a ton of hilarious questions as an unamused Davis looks on. Some highlights:

“You are Baron of Davis. Where is that exactly?”

“Are you upset you don’t have your own chess piece?”

“Who would win in a race between Michael Phelps and a hammerhead shark?”

It’s a slow basketball day, so it’s good thing Baron Davis is up to, well, absolutely nothing.

