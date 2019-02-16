LeBron James And Kevin Durant Look Hilariously Wrong In This iPhone Basketball Game

02.16.19 38 mins ago

Sports video games are incredibly lifelike these days. So much so that tattoo artists are suing video game makers for including hyper-realistic versions of their artwork on the bodies of NBA players. But not all video games hit the mark when it comes to realism.

Yes, much like the uneven world of sports bobbleheads, sometimes player models look absolutely nothing like the NBA stars they’re supposed to embody. The latest example of this is the mobile game Basketball Manager 19, or Basketball General Manager 2019 — Coach Game, if you’re on an Android device. The game is officially licensed by the NBA and features real players, coaches and teams.

But if you look in the app store of your favorite mobile device and search for the game itself, you’ll notice something is… extremely off. What I’m saying here is that none of the players look anything like themselves. A Twitter user hilariously called out the uncanny valley basketball players that are on the game’s page in the iTunes app store.

