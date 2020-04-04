Here’s The Entire 2020 National Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

One annual tradition that did not get the chance to take place due to the NCAA canceling winter and spring championships as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the announcement of the upcoming National Basketball Hall of Fame class at the Final Four. This was supposed to be the weekend that is normally dedicated to college basketball’s biggest event, and while the pomp and circumstance that normally comes with announcing the Hall of Fame class was missing, we still learned which legends of the game will be enshrined in Springfield.

It was announced on Friday evening that Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, all of whom were on the ballot for the first time, will be in the class. That was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

He was one of the greatest competitors who stepped on the court and made sure his impact was felt on both sides of the ball. He is ranked 4th on the NBA’s career points list (33,643). We congratulate posthumously 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/dw9WOlt1Gj — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

This man knew what it took to win games. He is the only player in NBA History with 1,000 or more wins with one team. He is ranked in the top 10 for NBA all-time rebounds and block leaders. We congratulate 5x NBA Champion Tim Duncan. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/G4hRAuLsxs — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

A 21-year NBA veteran and 15x NBA All-Star, he was widely regarded for his passion and intensity on the court. He is ranked 4th in all-time minutes played (50,418). We congratulate NBA Champion Kevin Garnett. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/oplbzNdDNR — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

Beyond these three champions, a host of other greats of the game will make it to the Hall of Fame. One other player will earn the honor this year: WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

She was named to the WNBA Top 20 Players in the leagues 20-year history in 2016. In her 14-year career she was a 10x All-Star, 4x Olympic gold medalist and all-time leaders in steals. We congratulate WNBA Champion Tamika Catchings. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/quUSIhz1lL — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

The list of coaches who will join them is immense. A trio of college basketball legends — Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, and former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton — will make it in, as will former Lakers and Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

She has coached in the collegiate ranks for over 40 years and is the 5th coach in NCAA women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career wins. We congratulate 5x Russell Athletic / WBCA Division II National Coach of the Year Coach Barbara Stevens. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/d2hXZhVBDZ — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

She is the first person in NCAA history male or female, to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach. We congratulate 3x National Champion Coach Kim Mulkey. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/0YUcd11p7p — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

In his coaching career he has guided his teams to 3 Final Fours, 6 Elite Eights and 12 Sweet Sixteen appearances. He ranks in the top 10 among D1 coaches in all-time victories. We congratulate Coach Eddie Sutton. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/kRy2oSFl7C — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

He spent 34 consecutive seasons with the Houston Rockets organization as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He’s the man who taught us, “Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion!” We congratulate 2x NBA Champion Rudy Tomjanovich. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/0UMVBzYWA4 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

Rounding out the class is Patrick Baumann, a former FIBA executive who served as the organization’s secretary general and passed away in 2018.

He greatly contributed to the growth of the game as a longtime FIBA exec and a member of the IOC. His efforts expanded youth programs and 3×3 competition worldwide. We congratulate posthumously Patrick Baumann. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/bNcnW4yL4U — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

From top to bottom, it is an absolutely loaded class with plenty of folks who left an indelible mark on the game. While predicting anything at this point is awfully difficult, the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony is slated to take place on August 30, 2020.