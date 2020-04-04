Getty Image
DimeMag

Here’s The Entire 2020 National Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

TwitterAssociate Editor

One annual tradition that did not get the chance to take place due to the NCAA canceling winter and spring championships as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the announcement of the upcoming National Basketball Hall of Fame class at the Final Four. This was supposed to be the weekend that is normally dedicated to college basketball’s biggest event, and while the pomp and circumstance that normally comes with announcing the Hall of Fame class was missing, we still learned which legends of the game will be enshrined in Springfield.

It was announced on Friday evening that Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, all of whom were on the ballot for the first time, will be in the class. That was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Beyond these three champions, a host of other greats of the game will make it to the Hall of Fame. One other player will earn the honor this year: WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

The list of coaches who will join them is immense. A trio of college basketball legends — Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, and former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton — will make it in, as will former Lakers and Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Rounding out the class is Patrick Baumann, a former FIBA executive who served as the organization’s secretary general and passed away in 2018.

From top to bottom, it is an absolutely loaded class with plenty of folks who left an indelible mark on the game. While predicting anything at this point is awfully difficult, the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony is slated to take place on August 30, 2020.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×