Baylor’s Juicy Landrum Set An NCAA Record With 14 Threes Against Arkansas State

A year ago, Klay Thompson made history, setting a new NBA record by hitting 14 three-pointers in a game against the Chicago Bulls, as he went off for 52 points, hitting 14-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc.

On Wednesday night, Baylor’s Juicy Landrum made history in the same manner against Arkansas State, as the defending champs and currently seventh-ranked Lady Bears drubbed Red Wolves in Waco. Landrum had five threes in the first half and didn’t slow down from there, ending the game with a new NCAA record of 14 threes on 14-of-23 shooting for a career-high 42 points (she was 0-of-1 inside the arc) to go along with seven assists and eight rebounds.

The previous record in NCAA women’s hoops was 13, set a year ago by Moe Kinard of Lamar, while the Baylor record was nine, a mark held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.

It’s a truly preposterous shooting performance at any level, and she did so on slightly better efficiency than Thompson in his record-setting night. Landrum entered the game having made 10 threes total in the first nine games of the season (10-of-26) but caught fire against the Red Wolves to more than double her output so far in the early season and put her name in the NCAA record books.