Baylor’s Juicy Landrum Set An NCAA Record With 14 Threes Against Arkansas State

A year ago, Klay Thompson made history, setting a new NBA record by hitting 14 three-pointers in a game against the Chicago Bulls, as he went off for 52 points, hitting 14-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc.
On Wednesday night, Baylor’s Juicy Landrum made history in the same manner against Arkansas State, as the defending champs and currently seventh-ranked Lady Bears drubbed Red Wolves in Waco. Landrum had five threes in the first half and didn’t slow down from there, ending the game with a new NCAA record of 14 threes on 14-of-23 shooting for a career-high 42 points (she was 0-of-1 inside the arc) to go along with seven assists and eight rebounds.
Count 'em up! Count 'em up! Count 'em up!
1️⃣,2️⃣,3️⃣,4️⃣,5️⃣,6️⃣,7️⃣,8️⃣,9️⃣,🔟,
1️⃣1️⃣,1️⃣2️⃣,1️⃣3️⃣,1️⃣4️⃣
FOURTEEN 3️⃣s for @Juicy_landrum20!
Here’s all the treys from her @NCAA record-setting performance!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/nYj7ETgjqD
— Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) December 19, 2019
The previous record in NCAA women’s hoops was 13, set a year ago by Moe Kinard of Lamar, while the Baylor record was nine, a mark held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.
It’s a truly preposterous shooting performance at any level, and she did so on slightly better efficiency than Thompson in his record-setting night. Landrum entered the game having made 10 threes total in the first nine games of the season (10-of-26) but caught fire against the Red Wolves to more than double her output so far in the early season and put her name in the NCAA record books.